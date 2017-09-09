Army rescues 6 herdsmen from Boko Haram insurgents

By
DTN
-
0
Herdsmen

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said it had rescued six herdsmen abducted by Boko Haram insurgents at Kamuya community of Yobe State.

A statement signed by Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka said that the rescued herdsmen were re-united with their families.

Kukasheka said that the troops had killed two insurgents and recovered ammunition after a gun duel with the insurgents.

“On Friday 8th September 2017, at about 7.30 a.m. troops of Defence Company, 27 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed at Kamuya, Yobe State, received report from some herdsmen that suspected Boko Haram terrorists abducted six persons from their village.

“The troops in conjunction with local vigilante familiar with the area trailed the terrorists up to Mangari village about 20 kilometres away from Kamuya.

“The troops exchanged fire with the insurgents, neutralized two of them and rescued the abducted persons. The troops also recovered two AK-47 rifles. The rescued persons have been reunited with their family,” Kukasheka said. (NAN)

SHARE
Previous articleDon Williams’ death breaks social media
Next articlePlease accept FG’s proposal, NANS passionately appeals to ASUU
DTN
Afolabi Adesola is a Nigerian based financial journalist that has the passion for demystifying figures to tell clearer business stories. During her free time, she reads journals and novels. She loves watching movies, and Nigerian sitcoms. She co-runs a mini NGO #ProjectSALT, setup in support of today’s African Lady.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply