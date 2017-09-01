Army officers’ combat competition ends in Lagos

The 81 division of the Nigerian Army Lagos, Officers combat proficiency competition which began last Monday and hosted by the 9 brigade Ikeja, ended yesterday.

In his closing remark, the General Officer Commanding of the division, Major General Peter Dauke, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army to the continue training of junior officers for the task ahead, adding that they were future leaders of the force.

Dauke commended the competitiveness of the competition and the enthusiasm of the participating officers, adding that objective of the competition had been achieved.

He charged the officers to remain discipline and discharge their duties in a professional manner, adding that the division has commence preparation for pending operation stressing that officers should remain Focus and dedicated to Service in the period leading to and the operation which would be tasking.