Army Kills 82 Boko Haram Insurgents In Northeast

The military says it killed 82 Boko Haram insurgents and rescued 468 hostages in the last 2 months.

The military is not backing down in its quest to liberate Nigeria’s northern from the hands of Boko Haram.

It heightened onslaught against the terrorists is yielding results.

The Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, says 82 Boko Haram insurgents have been killed and 468 hostages rescued in the last 2 months in Borno and Yobe states.

Counter-terrorism operations also led to the liberation of 630 villages and settlements from where the insurgents abducted the hostages.

Attahiru explained that the rescued hostages had been handed over to the various Internally Displaced Persons camps for screening.

The commander said the clearance operations had also led to the arrest of 313 suspected terrorists in various locations and villages around Sambisa Forest and the northern parts of Borno and Yobe states.

He advised fleeing insurgents to continue to lay down their arms and surrender to the nearest military post, as the MST had been deployed in the hinterlands, including the terrorists’ hideouts in Mandara Mountains and council areas of Abadam, Marte and Kala/Balge in Borno State.

He said the MST was committed to degrading the insurgents to restoring peace in Borno and the northeast.