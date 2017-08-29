Army kicks off officers’ combat proficiency competition

In a bid to beef up the combatant ability of its officers, the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army on Monday commenced its Officers Combat Proficiency Competition, at 9 Brigade Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the competition which is scheduled to hold from August, 28 to 31 2017, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Major General Peter Dauke, represented by the Commander 55 Division Signal, Brigadier David Adeyemi, said that the competition which is an annual event was in compliance with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) directive for the year.

General Dauke maintained that the Nigerian Army was not relenting in its effort at having a trained and skilled manpower considering the security situation in the country, adding that the division has performed creditably well in recent training.

The General stressed that the competition was necessary to develop officers’ physical and mental robustness, which would aid their capability of applying the rudiments of military training to develop their power of judgment.

He said “The competition is an annual event which is in compliance with the Chief of Army Staff directive for 2017. Effective and continuous realistic training is a veritable tool for improving efficiency of an organization. Therefore, the Nigerian Army is not relenting in its effort to have a well trained and skilled manpower. This is necessary considering the numerous security challenges facing the nation in which the Nigerian Army is a major stakeholder in curbing these challenges.

“As part of the COAS training directive, formations and units are continually involved in various forms of training throughout the entire year and this Division has successfully and studiously participated and performed excellently in all the training activities conducted thus far.

“Junior commanders execute tactical orders that must have emanated from strategic directives and operational orders, thus the important of having highly skilled and efficient junior commanders.

The combat proficiency competition is aimed at promoting espirit-de-corps, inculcating a sense of discipline and responsibility amongst the officers of the rank of second Lieutenant to Major. It is also designed to assess and improve the standard of the officers of this cadre in terms of their leadership qualities of courage, will power, judgment, flexibility, knowledge creativity, decisiveness and initiative,” he added.

He also noted that the army was working assiduously to improve the welfare of troops, while accommodations were been renovated in the barracks. He also called on officers to carry out their tasks professionally adding that the division have zero tolerant for indiscipline.

The Commander, 9 brigade, Brigadier General Ellias Attu, who also spoke at the occasion, the combat proficiency competition was aimed at improving leadership quality of junior commanders in preparing them for higher tasks.

Attu added that the it the competition was in compliance with Army headquarters forecast of events and the general officers commanding 81 division training directive for the year.

The General stressed that the Brigade was delighted to stage the competition, adding that it had prepared a formation team to compete with other formations, while adequate preparation, logistic and provision had been provided for the participating officers towards a successful competition.

He said: “The combat competition is directed at improving leadership quality in junior commanders, to prepare them for higher responsibilities and in compliance with Army Headquarters forecast of events and the general officer commanding 81 division’s training directive for the year.

“All the venues earmarked for the various events have been prepared to the highest standard. I welcome you to 9 brigade and wish you success. We are grateful the opportunity for the general commanding for granting the brigade the chance to host,” Attu added.

