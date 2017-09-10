Army embarks on exercise to tame criminals

The Nigerian Army last Friday embarked on exercise EGWU EKE II translated as PYTHON DANCE II in South East Zone.

The exercise will be conducted in 82 Division Area of Responsibility, covering (Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states) from Friday 15 September to Saturday 14 October 2017.

The Chief of Training and Operations of Nigerian army, Major General DD Ahmadu, announced this at a press conference in Abuja at the weekend .

He said “the exercise has become more expedient due to the mindless assassinations (even in religious places), attack on security personnel, theft of weapons, armed banditry, kidnapping, cultism and violent agitations, as well as other security challenges that have recently become prevalent in the South East part of the country.”

Beside , there is the need for troops to be exercised, refreshed and imbibe the requisite skills to cope with these emerging security challenges within the 82 Division Area of Responsibility in aid of civil authority calls for this exercise.

The operation will be conducted with the involvement of other security agencies such as Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

It will also afford the troops and security personnel an opportunity to effectively checkmate the despicable activities of the marauding criminals perpetrating criminal acts in the region and its environs.

“Additionally, OPERATION EGWU EKE II is also conceptualised to transit into real time operations thereby fulfilling both training and operations objectives of sharpening operational skills of personnel as well as providing an avenue to conduct operations against violent criminals and agitators when called upon. ”

He said that as precursor to a peaceful ember period and yuletide, provision has already been made for the smooth conduct of the operation. Operation EGWU EKE II will be unique with the establishment of Brigade Headquarters in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

He said emphasis will be placed on raids, cordon and search operations, anti-kidnapping drills, road blocks, check points and show of force, as well as humanitarian activities such as medical outreach.

He assured that Operation EGWU EKE II is set to be another epoch making exercise that would make the nation proud of the Nigerian Armys determination at sustaining its constitutional role of defending the territorial integrity of the nation as well as its commitment to aid the civil authority to bring about peace and security in the South East part of our dear country.