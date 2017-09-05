Army Deploys Armored Tanks To The South-East. Photo/video

Just few days ago, it was reported that security operatives have increased the number of their personnel in the South-East and South-South zones of the country as part of measures to prevent a breach of the peace, which may result from the activities of Biafran agitators ahead of the upcoming Anambra State governorship election.

The police also said it was waiting for court pronouncement for the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. Nigerian Government had previously demanded that the Federal High Court in Abuja revoke the bail granted to Kanu.

Now, at least 10 trailers conveying armored tanks and military hardware were seen entering the South East as residents and passersby watched in fear.

According to reports, the security operatives have placed the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, under surveillance to prevent him from fleeing the country should the court revoke his bail and order his re-arrest for allegedly flouting his bail conditions.