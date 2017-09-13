Army apologizes to Abia NUJ, says Kanu not under siege

The General Officer Commanding, GOC, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu Major-General Adamu Musa Abubakar, has apologized to the Nigeria Union of Journalist, NUJ, Abia State Chapter over the invasion of the state secretariat in Umuahia.

The GOC also disclosed that the country home of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was not under siege.

Addressing newsmen at the NUJ Press Centre, Abubakar who was represented by his Deputy Director, Public Relations, Musa Sagir, said he, the 82 Div, Enugu and the entire Nigeria Amy were concerned about the invasion, stating that the military was interested in maintaining the long existing relationship with the press in the state and assured journalists of their safety in the state.

“I wish to pass the apology and it will not happen again. Those who did that will be fished out. In view of the relationship, consider the act as one of the excesses”, he said stating that Operation “Python Dance was the second phase of “Operation Eke” which the military did last year, all aimed at ensuring that crime and other criminalities are reduced in the five South / Eastern states as well as part of the South- South, stating that only the code name was changed from “Operation Eke” to “Operation Python Dance”.

He used the opportunity to state that the exercise was not targeted at any individual, especially, the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, stating that the army makes use of intelligence and that if there is military presence where Kanu is, there must be something there.

He said, “The aim of the exercise is not to molest or victimize anybody but aimed at the prevailing security challenges like robbery, kidnapping and others vices”, stating that efforts have been made to ensure that members of the military behave in line with the best practices of the Nigerian Army.

He said, “No house is under siege and the house of Nnamdi Kanu is not our target.

“But when you see the presence of the military, there must be something there as we work with intelligence.

“There should be no reason to molest civilians. They are well sensitized and educated on what to do.

“Anybody who goes beyond the mandate will be sanctioned.”

Responding, the member, National Trustee of the Nigeria Union of Journalist and the State Correspondent of Oracle newspaper, Boni Okoro thanked the GOC of 82 Div, Enugu over his visit, reminding them their partnership with all agencies to sensitize Nigerians on what is happening in the country.

He wondered why the men of the military should invade the Press Centre, beating people and destroying work tools, and called for the sensitization of the men of the military by Army Authorities.

Meanwhile, member of the National Trustee of the Nigeria Union of Journalist and the State Correspondent of Oracle newspaper, Boni Okoro has officially communicated to the NUJ national headquarters, Abuja over the incident.