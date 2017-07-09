Aregbesola’s performance in Osun is a good example for all us – Borno, Kebbi Governors

.Say he won’t be appreciated until after his tenure

GOVERNORS of Borno, Alhaji Kazeem Shetima and his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Abubakar BaguduM have expressed conviction that their colleague in Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has recorded feats that could be emulated by other governors in Nigeria.

Two of the northern governors in Nigeria at the weekend described Osun education system as one of the best in the world.

In a statement signed by the Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Semiu Okanlawon, the two governors were quoted as speaking as guests at the official commissioning of Islamic Centre for Research and Human Development, a project of an Islamic group, the Ja’amatul Ta’awunil Musleem, in Iwo.

The centre was built by the religious organization in recognition of Governor Aregbesola’s commitment to education.

The northern governors said no state in Nigeria has done what Aregbesola did in education sector.

The duo noted that Osun has not only revolutionalised education system in the country but also democratized education for easy accessibility by common citizens.

The governors, who described Osun education system as a model, said Governor Aregbesola has set the pace for others in the education sector to thrive.

The two northern governors commended his commitment to human and capital development, saying Aregbesola has made them proud in all sectors.

Particularly, the two governors said what is unique about Aregbesola’s sterling performance is the very lean resource available to his government while putting in place the people-focused policies.

Shettima said Aregbesola has invested hugely in the youths of Osun as this is reflected in the various state-of-the-arts schools being constructed across the state.

He described Osun education as one that can compare easily and favourably in the world, saying this has been seen as a landmark achievement made by Osun government.

Shettima asserted that Osun Mega schools which according to him have been the hallmark of Governor Aregbesola’s successes cannot only stand the test of time but compare favourably with others anywhere in the world.

‎He said, “The people of ‎ Osun may not appreciate Aregbesola now until he leaves because it is common that good leaders are not appreciated while in power until they leave.

“This is my second time in Osun within 12 month. I am familiar to this state. I am fully aware of the economic capacity of this state. I am aware of the state resources.

“It is not news that Osun realises meagre resources every month. The state’s resources can never be compared with Lagos, Ogun, Oyo or any state in Nigeria.

"Aregbesola's commitment to education has been rewarded tremendously as this is manifested in the successes recorded by the 85 medical students sponsored by the state to Ukraine for further academic studies.

“This is a landmark achievement because Osun Mega schools which have been the hallmark of Governor Aregbesola’s government cannot only stand the test of time but compare favourably with others anywhere in the world.

“I know Aregbesola very well. He is not a rich man ‎by any standard but a committed man who has worked with high sense of commitment to rescue the people of the state and her economy from collapse.

“Aregbesola’s commitment to education has been rewarded tremendously as this is manifested in the successes recorded by the 85 medical students sponsored by the state to Ukraine for further academic studies.

“I will urge the people of the state to cherish Governor Aregbesola and respect him because he is a man whose passion for human and capital development cannot be measured.

” I have seen in Governor Aregbesola a rare determination to bring much out of little, that is why Osun is progressing even with little resources and meagre allocation from the federation account.

“In fact, Aregbesola is an embodiment of anything positive

Also, the Kebbi state Governor, Senator Atiku Abubakar Bangudu said Aregbesola has set a new standard to revive education in Nigeria.

According to him, “What Aregbesola has done to education sector, no state has done it in Nigeria. He has not only revolutionalised ‎education sector in Nigeria but set a new standard for all to emulate.

“I cherish so much the achievements made in the education sector by the Aregbesola led administration. He has done so much. He has laboured with high sense of sincerity and honesty to ensure that the education sector in the state is not only revamped by accessible to all.

“He is a man who serves with passion to ensure that no one suffers even in the face of limited resources and daunting economic situations, Aregbesola has done excellently well.

“To me, Governor Aregbesola’s interventions have been yielding positive fruits as many of the state’s projects have witnessed huge replication by various governments.

“I know Aregbesola as a man who speaks for justice nothing but justice. Being a good Muslim, he has demonstrated the virtues of humility, loyalty and sincerity in all his actions and inactions.

“Though he might not be appreciated now because some leaders like him are not oftentimes ‎value while in power, but sooner or later, we will see the need to appreciate him for all his good works.

“I am very happy that Osun is blessed to have Aregbesola. He is selfless, nationalistic and dedicated to serve. He is a moral beacon in Nigeria.

“I came to Osun because I used to honour Aregbesola’s invitation each time I am invited simply because of what he has done for his people in Osun.

“Aregbesola has made us proud not only in APC but in the governors’ forum. He is a factor for national development and nation building.

“Aregbesola is a democrat par excellence as this is being exhibited in all his inter‎ventions.

Also, former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume described Governor Aregbesola as one of the most valuable Nigerians whose roles can never be over-emphasised.

He said Aregbesola has brought unprecedented developments to the state through his interventions in all sectors.

Ndume described the APC flag bearer in the Osun West by-election as a symbol of good governance whose wealth of experience had added much value to the senate while he represented his people in the last dispensation.

In his remarks, the Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola commended the Islamic group for promoting education through religion.

He said Ta’awuni has done so much in educating the society, a move which he said has helped in eliminating literacy in Iwo and its environs.

According to him, I know Ta’awunil in 2004 and the organisation has done so much in propagating Islam through the promotion of western education.

“This organisation is unique because it’s evangelism is quite different from others. The organization raises funds to support education.

“I am very happy to associate and identify with your organisation as you propagate Islam in the way the Prophet Muhammad did”, he added.