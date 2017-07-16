Aregbesola visits family of slain Permanent Secretary, says Osun lost a committed officer

Aregbesola Condoles With Family Of Slain Permanent Secretary, Describes Death As Colossal Loss

The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Saturday described the sudden death of Mrs Olufunke Oluwakemi Kolawole, Permanent Secretary Bureau of General Services, Office of the Governor, as a colossal loss in the state civil service.

In a statement by the Bureau of Communication and Strategy signed by its Director, Semiu Okanlawon, the Governor was quoted as speaking when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the slain Mrs Kolawole who met her untimely her untimed death in the hands of kidnappers while on a journey to Abuja last Thursday.

Aregbesola was quoted as saying the untimely demise of Mrs Kolawole was not only shocking but has left a huge vacuum within the civil service in the state.

Governor Aregbesola who described the Permanent Secretary as a great woman of virtues, loyal and dedicated, said Mrs Kolawole while alive, used her position to impact greatly on humanity.

According to him, death is a misery and something that no one wants. “It is a phenomenon that everyone hates, but because God has destined man to die, we all reconcile with death.

“It behoves on every mortal to always be conscious of end day and know that it is God that gives and takes at any time.

“Mrs Kolawole’s death is not only a rude shock to us as government but also a great misfortune at a time her quality services are needed most.

“Her sudden death is shocking, unfortunate and calamitous to state and civil service in particular as she (deceased) was known to be a committed, dedicated and loyal civil servant who had never being found wanting of her professional role to the people.

“She was a great woman. She was a committed being. A woman of courage and a loyal civil servant.

“She was very diligent and upright to duty as this could be seen in her character of leaving office lately sometimes 12:00am, sometimes 1:00am. In fact, she worked round the clocks often times.

“I knew late Mrs Kolawole as a very hardworking woman who had never been derelict from duty”, Aregbesola added.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, Aregbesola said,”I share your grieves, I share your pains and sorrows at the critical times.

“I also share the feelings of despondency in those that saw the deceased as source of their livelihood.

“But one couldn’t but take solace in the enormity of the consequences of her sudden death.

“The news of her death was broken at a time the state was still nursing the transition of the wife of the former Governor, Chief Mrs Omowumi Akande.

“It is quite understandable that the family most especially the children of the deceased need the care of education, care of living and care of being in all things but we strongly believe that the grace of God will take control over the needs of the entire family.

“I pray God to console the family especially the children and those whose her demise affected greatly, as I pray for divine grace for the family to weather the storm being experienced at this critical moment”, he stressed”.

Health Minister, Prof Isaac Adewole, who joined the governor with other permanent secretaries and members of the executive council, prayed for the family of the deceased.