Your appointment are loopsided, favours the North, Fasheun tells Buhari

Founder of the Oodua People’s congrees, (OPC) Dr Frederick Fasheun Has accuse president Mohammedu Buhari of favouring the northern Part of the Country against other Regions in his appointment into Various positions Since he assumed office.

Fasheun speaking in press held in his Century hotel in Okota lagos, noted that Various appointments carried out by the president were lopsided, and carried out to favour the north, while other regions were been neglected and marginalised.

Fasheun, who is train Medical Doctor, warned that the action of the President Buhari was capable of affecting the Unity of the Country and has sparked the

increasing calls for division of the Country and restructuring , While adding that recent appointment into the Nigerian National petroleum Corporation, NNPC, whose 10 out of 15 directors were from the North must be Reviewed.

He said” When he first took Power in 2015 and begin his initial apointments , President muhammedu Buhari demonstrated unbelievable insensitivity to Nigeria diversity, Unity and constitution by unfolding a list of appointees clearly dominated and monopolised by his Northern kinsmen to the alienation and disadvantage of other regions, especially the South east”.

“Out of the six Security Service Chief Buhari Has appointed, the North dominates with four appointees, to the South’s two with the southeast having non. By July 2016 President Buhari has appointed 47 Southerners and 75 northerners into Various non- ministerial Public office with the South East up the Rear with 12 appointment, while Buhari northwest had the largest chunk 34 of political Office holders”.Fasheun Said.

Speaking further, Fasheun stated that the current administration was only paying lip Service to the anti graft war, adding that several utterances and action of the President shows the unseriousness, while portraying other regions as superior to the other.

He urge Buhari to learn from former President of the Country who place the country above Premodial interests and develop the country While refusing to concentrate National Project in their native zones.

The elder statesman called for the urgent restructuring of the Country, adding that the 2014 Confab If implemented was capable of solving the nations numerous problems.

He said” President Buhari must sustain the Basic reciprocate for its longetivity and survivals past President placed Nation Ahmed of their premodia interest’s and origins. This is why up till today Yoruba blame Yoruba and Niger Delta verify Jonathan as failing to concentrate Developments in their native zones”

“OPC Join other Nigerians to demand the restructurings of the Country. We can not continue like this and expect different results. Time has come for the government to face the Fact that Nigerians have drawned the roadmap for the Country’ Unity and survival through the 2014 National Conference”. Fasheun added.

Meanwhile the Yoruba Youths Congress (YYC) and the Coalition of Southwest Youths Groups on Tuesday condemned the recent appointment of the new Managers in the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Dapo Adepoju, National President of the YYC who addressed journalists in Akure said the recent shake up was lopsided.

Mr. Adepoju noted that the appointment does not also reflect the “oneness” and united message that President Buhari’s government was preaching to people.

He alleged that the appointments made by the Federal government has 10 of the new managers are from the North, three from the southwest and two from the South – South.

He argued over the need to revoke the recent shake up in the appointment in order to meet up with the statue quo of the federal character policy.

According to him, this would also help in maintaining the unity, peace including progress for the country.

“The appointment is just too one sided, we are calling on Mr President to as a matter of urgency revoke the appointment as it shows that not all the geo political zones were carried along

“The appointment is unacceptable, The appointment has 10 Hausa Fulani, three Yoruba’s and two from the south south region without any representation from the southeast is highly condemnable”.

Mr. Adepoju declared that the appointment sounded like another quit notice as the South East was couspiciously missing in the list.

“In the first instance the south/south should get the highest representation being the hen that laid the golden egg

“And leaving the southeast out of the list sounds like another quit notice illogically” Mr. Adepoju added.

He asked President Buhari to justify his words that Nigeria absolutely belongs to everyone and not a particular region of the country.

Adepoju who described President Buhari as a listening leader called for the issue to be resolved as a matter urgency.

Iniobong Iwok and ‘Tosin Ajuwon, Akure