Aniomas in America decry herdsmen activities in Delta

The Anioma Association USA branch has decried the non-payment of workers’ salary in Delta State and called on the state government to take urgent steps towards solving the problem just as it described the constant flooding of Asaba, the capital city of Delta State and its environs as a huge embarrassment.

The Association said these in a communique issued by its Governing Council after its national summit held in Nashville, Tennessee, USA on Saturday June 24, 2017.

The Governing Council, which is the highest decision making body of the Association in the communique signed by Victor Kwentua, Enefazu Otuya, Michael Brian Odiakosa, national president, executive secretary and publicity secretary respectively, also decried the security situation in the state especially the activities of Fulani militias masquerading as herdsmen and the resurgence of other new security threats called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other relevant authorities to immediately put a stop to the menace.

The Governing Council reiterated its principled position on the unity of Anioma and the need to foster good relationship and peaceful coexistence among Anioma people and other ethnic nationalities in and outside America while it also reaffirmed its commitment to the development of Anioma.

According to the communique, the Summit also underlined the need to mobilise all Anioma people for capacity building and positive engagement with relevant stakeholders to proffer solutions the multi dimensional issues hindering the development of Anioma region and Delta State in general.

The Summit noted with satisfaction the abundant human and natural resources in Anioma and Delta State and wondered why some basic social amenities such as modern school learning, sanitary and sports facilities, recreational centres, art theatre and a hub for creative industry practitioners are lacking and resolved to dialogue with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on possible areas of support and collaboration.

It called for dialogue among the ethnic nationalities in Nigeria to chart a way forward as a nation; but called on those fanning the embers of war to desist from it, as no nation goes to war twice and survives. The Summit however, urged the people of Anioma to stay focused and speak with oneness of the mind as events unfolds, so as not to be cut in the web of minority should other ethnics decides to part way.