Anambra workers’ welfare to receive boost next year

Workers in Anambra State Civil Service have been promised more rewards and other benefits that would further enhance their performance.

The promise was made today during the 2017 Mothers’ Summit held at Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka.

The Summit with the theme” Occupation and Motherhood: Getting Our Priorities Right For a Peaceful Home And Society” was geared towards projecting the right of women in the society.

Addressing the women, the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano restated that the welfare of the workers had been at the apex list of his administrative agenda, adding that their salaries would be increased once 2018 budget is passed, in addition to other benefits contained in the budget.

” Under my watch, Anambra workers will always enjoy every benefit and entitlement to ensure adequate productivity. I will not relent in paying their salaries as at when due, in addition to their promotion” Obiano added.

Governor Obiano assured more grassroots development in all the 179 communities in the state, saying that the first and second phase of the on going N20 million – Choose – yourself -Community – Development would be sustained yearly to open up every community and empower their youths.

In his words ” my administration will make sure that each of the 179 community will have not less than six projects after I have completed my eight years tenure.”

Speaking further, the Governor urged women to remain focused in discharging their respective duties, emphasized that mothers play vital roles in the upbringing of children in every family.

He however admonished to embrace agriculture as only way to add flesh to the bones of the country’s economy.

Also Speaking, the Wife of the State Governor, Chief Ebelechukwu Obiano charged women to rise above their mundane inhibitions and differences to chart the course of the society of the dream of their forebears whose vision of building a safe and progressive society transcended partisan considerations.

The Wife of the Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, Mrs Victoria Chikwelu, assured the women of the state of her total commitment to their welfare especially the less privileged and helpless among them.

Mrs Obiano said that through her Pet project, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE”) the organisation had trained and empowered over 2600 women on skill acquisition.

“To the Glory of God, CAFÉ has so far built 10 houses for indigent widows and handed over nine of them in communities like Agulu, Alor, Amorka, Amichi, Awba-Ofemili, Enugwu-Otu, Ogbunike, Nri, and Umunya.

Alsowe trained and empowered over 2600 women on new skills in the following areas: Tailoring and Fashion design, Soap making, Bakery and Confectionery,

Hair dressing and Beauty Therapy, and Interior Decoration, Telephone and Computer repairs, Community Health Assistant Services among others, at no cost to the beneficiaries.” Mrs Obiano added.

In the promotion of hygiene, she said that the organisation had built 11 modern toilets in rural markets across the three Senatorial Zones and also constructed 21 boreholes in 21 communities across the Local Government Area in the state.

The Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Rita Maduagwu used the occasion to explain to the women the law which the house made to abolish all manner of widowhood malpractice in the State

and also a law which enacted to promote girl child education in the State geared towards securing a better future for a potential mothers which was equally operational in the State.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Education, Prof Kate Omenugha recalled that the state government had offered free education to the physical challenged in the State, along side several others that had to employed.

The former National Chairman of APGA and the Chairman Willie Obiano Campaign group, Chief Victor Umeh Charged the women to give Governor Willie Obiano their full support for the November 18th gubernatorial election in the state.

The Summit attracted women from the 179 communities in the state, heads of security chief, political office holders, among others .

The highlight was distribution of garri and oil processing machines to women from various local governments.