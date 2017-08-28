Anambra is now an investment hub – Obiano’s aide

Senior Special Assistant to Anambra State Governor on Investment Inflows, Amb. Uche Ajulu-Okeke, says Anambra State has become an investment hub through the efforts of Governor Willie Obiano.

She told newsmen that the governor had created an enabling environment that had made investments in the state to be thriving.

Ajulu-Okeke, a former Nigeria’s Consul- General in South Africa, said the economy of Anambra State was steadily improving due to the enabling environment created by the government, adding that all businesses in the area were now thriving.

“ Anambra has three big markets – Onitsha, Nnewi and Awka where traders and investors from Senegal, Ghana, Congo, Mali, Cameroon, Cote d` Ivoire and other African countries come to do business in these markets.

“The markets have attracted several investors to the state because of their acceptability and reputation,” Ajulu-Okeke said.

She described Anambra as the best investment destination in Nigeria.

“The state boasts some of the best brains in the country. Governor Obiano has put together an enabling climate that is attracting investors.

“The governor has built sustainable state institutions of in succession.

“He has established the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA),” she said.

Ajulu-Okeke, who is also the Head of Promotion and Marketing in ANSIPPA, said the state government had set up the Small Business Agency to take care of small businesses in the state.

“The aim of the agency is to take care of small businesses because the government realised that the people are mainly traders, farmers, and investors,” she said.

She commended Obiano for setting the stage for a conducive business climate in the state.

Stories by Alphonsus Nweze