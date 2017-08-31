Anambra guber: South East Govs meet Nnamdi Kanu, want him to withdraw poll boycott

The South East Governors’ Forum at Government House, Enugu on Wednesday met with the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and asked him to rescind his call on Anambra people to boycott the governorship election slated for November.

The South East governors told the IPOB leader that the group’s demands must not be absolute.

The Forum also promised to engage the entire leadership of IPOB in a dialogue to address their demands.

The meeting, which commenced around 2pm, ended by 4.30pm.

The IPOB leader, Kanu arrived at the Enugu Government House around 1.30pm in company of foremost constitutional lawyer, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, who is also the leader of Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT); and Evang. Eliot Ugochukwu Uko, deputy secretary of ILT.

Chairman of South East Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi; Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and Anambra Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke were present at the meeting.

Imo and Abia governors; Rocha’s Okorocha and Okezie Ikpeazu were said to be outside the county.

Umahi, who read the communiqué after the meeting said, “The meeting agreed that the these demands by IPOB should not be absolute rather the South East Governors shall immediately engage the leader of IPOB, Prince Nnamdi Kanu and the entire leadership of IPOB to further meetings and dialogue with a view to quickening the resolutions of all issues amicably,”

The meeting with the IPOB leader may not be unconnected with the recent move by the federal government to re-arrest him on alleged violation of his bail condition over his treasonable felony trial.

Kanu is agitating for a Biafran state made up of the people of the South East and South South geopolitical zones of the country to be carved out of Nigeria.