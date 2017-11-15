Anambra guber poll: Delta Police CP orders restriction of movement across Niger Bridge

Against the backdrop of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State slated for Saturday and the need to prevent any security breach around the Niger Bridge linking Asaba, Delta State to Onitsha, Anambra State, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Zanna Ibrahim, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movements through the Niger Bridge with effect from 12 mid-night on Friday, November 17, 2017 till after the election.

The CP noted that only those on official and emergency duties with genuine means of identification will be allowed passage during the period of the restriction order.

In a statement issued and signed by the Police Image Maker in the state, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, a copy made available to our reporter, said all law abiding Deltans should comply with the directives for security safety.

While regretting the inconvenience the restriction will cause commuters, especially those traveling to the South-East and South-South states, the CP enjoined them to take alternative routes or make do with other contingency plans as the restriction order is in the overall interest of public well-being and safety.

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba