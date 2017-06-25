Amosun, Daniel charge Nigerians on unity and peaceful co-existence

Ogun state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and his predecessor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel on Sunday urged all Nigerians, irrespective of their religion and tribe to continue to live in peace, unity and harmony, stressing that Nigeria’s strength lies in its national unity.

Amosun, who spoke after observing the Eid-el-filtr prayer at the Lantoro Praying ground, Abeokuta, the state capital, also urged Muslims in the country to imbibe all the virtues of Ramadan, saying

“We must not forget to put to use all the lessons we have learnt during Ramadan.”

The governor who was accompanied by some members his cabinet enjoined all the people of the country to work towards national cohesion and unity of the country, saying “Let us all continue to live and love one another.

Amosun noted that one of the virtues of the holy period was unity hence all and sundry must work to achieve unity in the country rather than working towards things that would further divide the country.

“Let us run away from anything that divides us and speak more of what unites us,” the Governor stressed.

“We have been living together in Ogun State both Muslims and Christians in peace and harmony for a long time, there is no different between us, we are one and I urge us to continue with this,” Amosun added.

The Chief Imam of Egbaland, Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu, in his sermon, charged Muslims not to stop doing good among which he said was helping the less privileged in the society.

“As Muslims, we must continue with all the good deeds we did during the Ramadan must not end there, we must continue to help the less privileged and give alms to the poor.”

Former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel, has congratulated Muslims on the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri marking the end of the 30-day fasting period charging them to renew their faith in Allah and pray for peace and unity in the country.

Daniel, in a goodwill message signed by his Media Officer, Ayo Giwa, said; “Muslims should be guided by the spirit of the period of total abstinence, keeping away from vices in all ramifications and imbibing the teachings and pious lifestyles of the Holy Prophet Muhammed.”

Also, the former governor urged Muslim faithful in the country to uphold the lessons of the Holy Month by avoiding all sinful acts that were abhorred and not allow them to become part of their lives after Ramadan.

The celebration of Eid-el-Fitri, he stated, goes beyond merry making but rather, a period of total submission to the will of Allah as demonstrated during the fasting period.”

He then urged Muslims and other religious faithful in the country to continue to have faith in Nigeria and pray for the leaders while also calling on the citizens to reflect on how to contribute meaningfully towards making Nigeria great and pray for greater strength and unity in

our diversity.