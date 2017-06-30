Amosun congratulates Adesina over 2017 World Food Prize laureate victory

Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun has congratulated the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina over his emergence as winner of the 2017 World Food Prize.

President of the World Food Prize, Kenneth Quinn,who made the announcement last week at a ceremony held at the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Adesina was recognised due to his selfless service.

He added that Adesina had led the “single greatest period of food production and hunger reduction in all human history” to clinch Nominations for the prize.

Also, a cash price of $250,000 prize was awarded to Adesina to compliment his hard work.

Amosun in his congratulatory message through his Commissioner, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Chief Adedayo Adeneye, described Adesina, as “a proud export from Nigeria and a good example of Ogun Standard.”

Congratulating Adesina for emerging the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate, the governor, in a statement, also said the honour is well deserved.

Governor Amosun recalled the distinguished and revolutionary leadership of Dr. Adesina as former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development in Nigeria, when according to him, he broke the age-long fertiliser cartel that had kept the price of the farm input beyond the reach of the average Nigerian farmer, through the introduction of the e-Wallet system of agricultural input distribution.

Adesina’s leadership of the regional development bank, he stated, is one of the many firsts, for which Ogun State has come to be known, since he is the first person with an agricultural background to lead the AfDB.

“Indeed, Dr. Adesina is our proud export and an example of Ogun standard.

‘’For us in Ogun State, we know that this well deserved honour will further oil and strengthen your resolve to lead Africa on the path of agricultural revolution,’’ Governor Amosun said.