Amaechi-Wike clash: Security expert, APC Chieftain express divergent views

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Mr. Chizi Enyi, and a security expert, Dr. Uche Chukwuma, on Sunday reacted to the clash between the convoys of Transport Minister, and former governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and the governor of the state, Barr. Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike.

On his part, Mr. Enyi, the APC chieftain, said it was difficult to understand that any person should deliberately want to deprive the Minister of his right to pass freely in Rivers State. He alleged that Governor Nyesom Wike ordered his security details to attack the convoy of the Minister of Transportation.

Mr. Enyi said: “It is very unfortunate that we are now in a lawless society where Governor Wike would order security details attached to the Minister of Transportation to be beaten up and his arms seized. Is it that the

Minister of Transportation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Chibuyike Rotimi Amaechi, does not have the right to pass on the road or is no longer entitled to security details that Governor Wike would be hunting for him, looking for where they would meet on the road and would barricade him?

In his own reaction to the incident, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dr. Uche Chukwuma, in his reaction said that the head-on collision between the Rivers State governor’s convoy and that of the Minister of Transporttation was avoidable. Dr. Chukwuma who is also a security expert, explained that the governor’s convoy had the right of way.

According to Dr. Chukwuma, “At the state level, when the governor’s convoy is on the way when the President is not in the state, the convoy of the governor takes precedence. If any high ranking officer is in the state and plying the same route in different directions at the same time, the governor’s convoy takes precedence and is given the right of way.”

Meanwhile the camps of Governor Nyesom Wike and Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi have continued to make claims and counter claims of assassination plots. According to the press statement issued from government House, Port Harcourt and signed by the Special Assistant to the governor on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, “Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Saturday escaped assassination as Special Anti-robbery Squad Operatives and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the motorcade of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi attacked his convoy.

“The SARs Personnel and soldiers in the Minister’s convoy hit down the Governor’s Escort Rider and attacked the policemen in the pilot car. Mr Debewari , Aide -De- Camp, to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, supervised the attack, which included damage of cameras held by journalists.

“Also part of the attack was the Commander of Rivers SARS, Mr. Akin Fakorede who received the Minister of Transportation at the Port Harcourt International Airport and accompanied him on his trip,” the statement read.

The Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) in its own defense described the incident as a plot to assassinate Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, saying it was “despicable and madness taken too far.”

The statement from the office of the Chairman of the APC in the state, Dr. Davies Ibiamu Ikanya, alleged: “Amaechi who was on official tour to Rivers State was on 11th November, 2017, attacked to be assassinated on the orders of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

“Report made available to us by Prince Tonye Princewill, an associate to Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who happens to be in the same car with the Minister indicates that Governor Wike’s Dispatch Rider pulled a pistol to assassinate Rotimi Amaechi but missed his target after which Amaechi’s ADC, Debiwari intervened to save the Minister from further assassination attempt,” the statement continued.

The party in the press statement circulated on Saturday by Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze the SSA Media and Public Affairs Consultant to the APC Rivers State Chairman, Dr Ibiamu Davies Ikanya, further stated that “after the failed attempt to kill the Minister, his escort Team was physically assaulted by the CSO Government House SP Promise Wosu and Governor Wike along Trans Amadi road, Port Harcourt with the FSARS operatives on the Minister’s convoy dislodged and forcefully disposed off of one of their AK 47 Rifles.”