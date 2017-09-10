AMAC sets up committee To battle Hate Speech

Ways to bring to abrupt stop the rising menace of hate speech in Nigeria, has been highlighted in a bid to stamp out the monster causing disaffection amongst the citizenry.

To ensure this is brought to a halt, Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has set up a 21-man committee on national unity.

Members of the committee, drawn from various ethnic, religious and political groups domiciled in the council, area are to work out modalities for the intensive sensitisation and engagement of residents on promotion of peace and unity, in the interest of inclusive development.

Speaking while inaugurating the committee on Saturday the AMAC Chairman lamented the growing hate utterances in the land, thereby causing untold disaffection amongst the populace.

This, he said informed the decision to constitute the 21-man Committee, to help foster peace and unity building process, without which no proper development can be attained within the council, being a heterogeneous capital city.

He however, noted that the terms of reference for the committee include engage major stakeholders in each of the 12 political wards on the importance of unity.

Others are campaign against politics of division, hate across religious, tribal and regional lines as well as preach the values of oneness, peace and unity as panacea for our growth/ development

Also, organisating of lectures driving home the importance of peaceful coexistence at least twice a year.

Furthermore, the committee is expected to submit quarterly report high lighting successes or challenges of its mandate.

“In the last couple of months there seems to be some mistrust among the persons that make up this country and there seems to be a kind of bad relationship among the good people of this country.

“Without peace and harmony we can’t leave as people not to think of providing infrastructure,” Candido stressed.

In his response, on behalf of the committee members, the chairman of the committee, John Bawa assured the commitment of the members to ensuring a peaceful atmosphere.