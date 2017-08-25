Alleged visa scam: How Thailand consular officer defrauds Nigerians

Nigerian businessmen seeking visas from Thailand Embassy have narrated their alleged extortions, indiscriminate visa denials and other forms of fraudulent practices by a consular officer of the embassy.

The Daily Times further gathered that a Thailand Consular officer, Mr Sakeson Sarobol, has allegedly shortchanged Nigerians and other West African countries through a dubious visa application process.

According a source close to the Embassy, “Visa applicants pay cash and are not issued receipts after payment and those who were denied visa were not given any reason why their applications were denied and there were no opportunity for visa appeal rather they will tell you to reapply which indicates fresh payment”.

The source further alleged that the Consular officer, who has spent about fours years in the country, allegedly exploit the cash payment system as most of the funds are not captured in the revenue receipts of the embassy as payments are not made through bank account but cash.

Another source also revealed that when some applicants applied for visas that have higher financial value, the consular issues them with visa of lower class and quietly pockets the cash differential while “the passport collection slip issued to the applicant will contain the actual cost of the issued class of visa and not the real amount paid by the applicant.”

The source further alleged that since applicants for visas were not issued receipts, the consular officer allegedly accept many applications, decline 80 percent of the visa requests and divert the balance while a fragment of the revenue is remitted to the high commission.

The source also claimed that Thailand Embassy in Nigeria is the only embassy that caters for the need of Anglophone in West African countries.

Hence, applicants from other West African countries troupe to the consulate in Nigeria to seek for visa and other requests.

But they are disappointed because while other Thai Embassies in other countries issue visa or reject application within 48 hours, the clumsy nature of visa process in Nigeria makes it imperative for applicant to spend weeks before his or her request can be processed.

But because of desperation, such applicant will fall prey to the bait of the consular.

One of the applicants who sought anonymity because of being blacklisted as he was a frequent traveler; alleged that he nearly lost his job because the embassy could not issue him with a receipt after paying for a visa while his office felt shortchanged and even threatened to sanction him.

Another Nigerian businessman who stays in Thailand alleged that another strategy which the envoy adopts to enrich himself is to deny applicants visa untill they have made several applications thereby increasing his exploitative agenda.

He said, “The man can never issue you with visa on your first application. Even if you are a regular traveler, he will continue to reject your application and you will continue to re-apply with same document and you must pay for each application. When he feels he has made enough money from you, then he will eventually approve your visa”.

When Daily Times visited the Embassy on Wednesday for the reaction of the consular, the security operatives at the gate did not allow our reporters to see him. But after a heated argument, an appointment was secured with the consular on Thursday.

When our reporters went back to the embassy on Thursday as scheduled, the embassy officials frustrated every attempt to see the Consular.

Several attempts were also made to get the reaction of the embassy through the telephones but there was no response to several calls and text messages sent at press time.

Meawhile, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Nnenna Ukeje,has denied knowledge of such practices in the country.

In a telephone conversation with one of our reporters, Hon. Ukeje promised to investigate the matter and ensure that Nigerians are not extorted by any foreign mission in the country and abroad.

Mathew Dadiya, Myke Uzendu, Oluchi Okafor, Aisha Inuwa and Nafisa Abubakar, Abuja