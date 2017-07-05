Alleged manslaughter: controversy trails defendant’s international passport

Justice Sybil Nwaka of a Lagos High Court, Igbosere on Tuesday rejected an international passport tendered by a defendant, Shola Olumofe, in the March 8, 2016 Lekki Gardens building collapse which killed five people.

The judge observed that the passport presented in fulfilment of his bail, differed from what was previously shown to the court.

Olumofe was docked on June 14 after a failed bid to prevent his arraignment on the premise of lack of jurisdiction.

His lawyer, George Oguntade (SAN), during previous proceedings said his client arrived in Nigeria a day earlier following weeks of treatment in The United Kingdom for Type 2 Diabetes and high cholesterol.

But Justice Nwaka demanded for his international passport as proof of the trip.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) T. K, Shitta-Bey also observed that the Olumofe in the dock was not the Olumofe who received the charge from the prosecution.

She said the man in the dock was unknown to the prosecution team. Shitta-Bey identified another man sitting in the gallery as Olumofe.

However, this was resolved when the Olumofe in the dock was identified as a sibling of the man in the gallery.

After two more adjournments following Olumofe’s challenge of the court’s jurisdiction and competence of the charge, he and seven others, including three firms, were arraigned on Monday.

They were accused of failing to obtain a building permit for the six-storey building and involuntary manslaughter.

Justice Nwaka allowed the defendants except Olumofe to continue enjoying their bail.

The judge granted Olumofe N100, 000 bail with two sureties in the like sum and remanded him in prison custody till he perfects his bail.

She ordered all defendants to deposit their international passports with the court within 24 hours.

Yesterday, however, Olumofe, tendered several documents including a virgin passport to the court registrar.

This was rejected by the judge.

She said: “Is this a new international passport‎? Because the one that was tendered in court was a used one and this one is empty.

“Is he using two passports? I want to see the current international passport that he use to travel out and come in, even if it has expired, I still want to see it.”

The judge also questioned the validity of the addresses and businesses of Olumofe’s sureties.

She said: “I need the description of the house, you cannot just bring anybody as sureties.

“Between 4pm on Monday that the bail condition was granted, how were you able to get to Badagry and done with the verification?

“Even if you have done the verification, I will still do my own verification. You cannot just bring documents and dump it before the court. I refuse the bail.”