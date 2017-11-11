Alaghodaro summit: Buhari vows to improve economy‎

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, said his administration is committed to improving of the recently World bank index ranking of Nigeria on the ease of doing business.

Buhari said the ranking which moved the country from 169th in the previous year to 24 points is already attesting to improvement in the economy after declining for several years.

This was just as the president said plans were underway to organize direct investment summit early next year.

He said the summit will target both domestic and foreign investors and will showcase all investment opportunities across the country.

The president stated this at a two-day Alaghodaro 2017 Edo State Investment Summit with the theme: “Envisioning the Future”.

He said: “this I believe the ranking is just the beginning. But we will agree that our people still face tough times. So it is not time to declare victory yet.

“However, the successes we have recorded shows that it is possible. We as a country must remain committed to making Nigeria one of the most attractive and easiest place to do business in the world, Buhari state.”

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Trade for Investment, Mr. Okechukwu Enenamah, further disclosed: “Given that this is an investment summit, let me one again appreciate the important role played by our domestic investors.

“They are not just investing their own capital, but also in helping us to attract investment to Nigeria.

“We have also recently taken pain even further by compiling all the incentives available in the country for ease of reference and access.

“The plan is to update this compendium regularly and to ensure that all the investors know all the incentives available to them all the sectors,” he said.

By Titus Akhigbe, Benin