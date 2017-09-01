Ajimobi has destroyed 167 years of tradition in Ibadan -Group alleges

Following the conferment of Obaship on 21 chiefs by the Oyo state government a Yoruba group, Ibadan Maja Maja Group (IMMG), has accused the state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, of destroying 167 years of Ibadan tradition.

The group, in a press statement signed by its Coordinator, Adeshina Akinpelu, and made available to journalists stated that the action of the governor state governor amounts to deliberate destruction of culture and tradition of Ibadan people.

“Governor Abiola Ajimobi will go down in history as a governor who because of cultural ignorance or should we political sentiment has deliberately destroyed the 167 years of Ibadan tradition,” Akinpelu said.

According to him, Ibadan had an established system of succession that is not only unique but is different to what obtains in other Yoruba towns. “Since 1850, Ibadan had established an unusual succession principle, which is quite different compared with other traditional Yoruba rulers because it alternates between two lines.

“Any potential candidate for Olubadan stool goes through stages of chieftaincy promotion, thus meaning that just about any male born title-holder of the metropolitan center is a potential king. That is why ascension to position of Olubadan is devoid of any rancour or crisis.”

Akinpelu, who condemned the action of the governor, also accused of not being sincere with review of Ibadan chieftaincy. “And for our dear governor to have not only reviewed the system but also conferred Obaship to chiefs and accelerated crowning ceremony despite two pending court cases smacked insincerity and also showed that the Governor has no regards for the judiciary. Unfortunately, this is capable of causing crisis and disunity among Ibadan sons and daughters. The action of Senator Abiola Ajimobi is one capable of disrupting the peace that is prevalent in Ibadan and its environs,” Akinpelu said.

He added: “The entire members of Ibadan Maja Maja Group, (IMMG), both home and abroad believe that there is no real Ibadan indigene who would dare venture into a tradition that has been in existence for 167 years. With this action coming from our Governor; it is very important for us as real Ibadan indigenes to launch an investigation into the indigeneship of Senator Abiola Ajimobi. The reason is that, no real or true Ibadan indigene would ever venture into a tradition that is naturally self-reformed.”

Akinpelu who challenged the governor to show proof that he is truly an indigene of Ibadan. As youths and members of Ibadan Maja Maja Group, (IMMG), both home and abroad, we challenge Governor Abiola Ajimobi to make public the name of the village (ancestral root) where his forefathers came from,” the group said.

For those of us who are real Ibadan indigenes, we have our villages (ancestral root) before coming to have compounds within Ibadan. And from the fact at our disposal, the Governor does not have a village (ancestral root) and that his forefathers were not sons of the soilbut settlers. And if our dear Governor thinks this is not true, he should make public historical proof of him being the true son of the soil,” the group added.

Speaking further, Akinpelu berated the silence of some Ibadan indigenes, especially the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes and> chiefs who supported the governor.> “Ibadan Maja Maja Group, (IMMG), both home and abroad use this to condemn the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes and chiefs who supported a mockery of 167 years of Ibadan tradition. Posterity will no doubt judge them accordingly.”

He, however, commended Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji and other chiefs, youths, as well as other Ibadan indigenes that have kicked against the action, saying Ibadan people would accept the review. “Lastly, we use this medium to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to take note that if there is any breakdown of law and order in Ibadan or its environs, Senator Abiola Ajimobi should be held responsible for setting his own house on fire.”