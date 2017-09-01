Again, Air Peace rewards customers with free tickets

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace has again issued hundreds of free economy and business class tickets to its customers under its Frequent Flyer Programme (FFP) tagged “Peace Advantage.”

In August 2016, the carrier also rewarded its customers who had earned enough points under its loyalty scheme.

About two months after in October, Air Peace also compensated all passengers on two of its delayed Abuja-Lagos flights. A total of 196 passengers affected were compensated.

Vice Chairman of Air Peace, Mrs. Alice Onyema, who was on one of the affected flights, made the announcement to the surprised passengers. The flights, the airline said, were delayed due to unfavourable weather and VIP movements.

In a message to over 500 new beneficiaries by the carrier’s Loyalty Support Team, the airline said the free tickets were its way of rewarding them for keeping faith with it.

In a statement issued by its Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, Air Peace assured that it would continue to show gratitude for the loyalty of its customers through different reward schemes.

The airline explained: “The Peace Advantage programme is our way of rewarding our customers for believing in us and supporting us with their patronage.

With a Peace Advantage card, the traveller gets additional travel time on any destination they wish each time they fly with us.

“We are a company that considers our esteemed guests a core part of our one big family and sincerely seeks pragmatic ways of making life beautiful and peaceful for them.

We will continue to be unsparing in rewarding our valued guests for their loyalty, which has proved the greatest pillar of our leadership of the Nigerian aviation industry.”