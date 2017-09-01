Ahead of Sallah celebrations: Katsina police warn miscreants

The Katsina state Police Commissioner, Usman Abdullahi, has warned trouble makers, social miscreants and hoodlums against fomenting trouble during the Sallah festive period.

Similarly he added that, the Command in partnership with other security agencies are fully prepared to ensure safety of life and property of the citizens before, during and after the celebrations.

The state Police boss gave the warning in his Sallah message to felicitate with the Muslim ummahs in the state on the celebration.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Isah said, the Command warns “potential trouble makers, social miscreants (otherwise known as Kauraye) and hoodlums not to foment trouble during this festive period as the Command, in partnership with other security agencies, are fully prepared to ensure safety of life and property of the citizens before, during and after the celebrations.

“The Command is soliciting for maximum cooperation from the general public by providing useful information of suspected criminals and their hideouts promptly to ensure hitch-free Sallah celebrations,” the statement concluded.

Segun Olaniyan, Katsina