The parishioners of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria on Sunday demanded an unreserved apology from Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obinma of Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra state over a comment credited to him accusing Rev Mbaka of being fake and less popular than Nnamdi Kanu of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Obinma, popularly known as ‘Ebube Muo Nso,’ had reportedly fired the salvo saying “Nnamdi Kanu is more important to Igbo and more prophetic than Mbaka.

“At least, he (Nnamdi Kanu) foresaw what is happening now while Mbaka was busy then campaigning for (the ruling All Progressive Congress) APC. Now that APC has failed, Mbaka has not condemned the same APC party that he campaigned for. Let the will of God be done and let Mbaka go to rest.”

However, Mbaka’s parishioners at a solidarity march in Enugu, ‎urged the Catholic Bishop of Onitsha Diocese to tame what they termed “the chronic excesses and manhunt of Fr. Mbaka by Fr Emmanuel Obinma of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry Ukeh, Anambra state.

“The group stated that they had waited for Obinma to deny the above media report credited to him but that his silence amounted to his acceptance that those were his very assertions.

Speaking on behalf of the protesting parishioners, Mr. Sam Ukam‎ said, “Obinma’s above statement is not only mischievous and malicious but was borne out of his chronic jealousy for Fr Mbaka and his deliberate calculation to incite Ndi Igbo against Fr Mbaka.

“He is merely playing to the gallery to give the false impression that he loves Nnamdi Nkanu and that Fr. Mbaka hates him or that he (Obinma) loves Igbo people more than Fr Mbaka.

“Obinma’s unguarded utterances cannot blindfold the Igbo nation from the reality of Fr Mbaka’s love for them which is evident in his direct employment of over seven thousand Igbo indigenes, not to talk of the multitude of Igbo indigenes that indirectly depend on him and his product for their daily living.

“The number of indigent Igbo indigenes under Fr Mbaka’s scholarship both within and outside the country and the uncountable number of indigent Igbo patients whose medical bills are being offset by Fr Mbaka, all speak volumes of Fr Mbaka’s love for Ndi Igbo.

It is for this reason that we think that Obinma doesn’t deserve the honour of Fr Mbaka’s reply to his careless statements.”

He added that “Mbaka has demonstrated unequalled love and care for the Igbo nation in his twenty years standing as a priest and we wonder how Obinma, a priest of just about four years counting could have the effrontery to think he can manipulate any right thinking Igbo indigene into believing that he loves Ndi Igbo more than Fr Mbaka.

We consider Fr Obimma’s statement as insulting to Fr Mbaka and demand unreserved apology from him to Fr Mbaka.”

Another parishioner, Mr. Chimezie Agbo who claimed he started following Fr. Mbaka right from the beginning of his ministry said, “Obinma’s mission as clearly evident in his mode of operations has always been targeted towards eliminating Fr Mbaka.

“First, Obimma named his prayer ministry at Ukeh ‘Adoration Ministry’ in a bid to deceive people into thinking that it is one and the same with Fr Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry which started decades of years ago.

This was the very first crafty strategy Obimma used and is still using in converting and diverting things meant for Fr Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry to Obinma’s Adoration Ministry.

The parishioners stated that Obinma “is not only fake but also a copycat devoid of any atom of originality.

Obinma is the one who masterminded and sponsored the popular musical video ‘Mbaka Why’ which was released in 2015 to run down Fr Mbaka and his prophesy of President Buhari’s victory in 2015.

“We have hard evidence of Obinma’s involvement in the said musical video and we are ready to confront him with it if he denies it.

Also, if anything should happen to Fr Mbaka today, Obinma should be held responsible going by his antecedents, utterances and overt acts.

“For Obinma to say that Fr Mbaka is only gossiping and down casting the work of the leader of IPOB is mischievous of Obinma who knows that Fr Mbaka speaks as the Holy Spirit gives him utterance and he is too committed to works of miracles God is using him to perform in the lives of people both within and outside Nigeria that he has no time for idle gossip or castigation of any one.

“We wonder even how Fr Obinma managed to wangle his way into the sacred Order of priesthood and we stand to question his calling into the priestly ministry,” the group said.

They claimed that they knew Obinma’s questionable life styles in his seminary days,m threatening to expose him the next time he would raise his voice against Fr Mbaka.

They cautioned that “he who lives in a glass house should not throw stones.

“We have never heard Fr Mbaka speak ill or attack any man of God or even mention their names in a castigating manner in his ministry and we wonder why some acclaimed men of God who are bereft of what to preach to their congregation should make Fr Mbaka the title of their sermon and foment avoidable troubles in the House of God.

“We are sending a strong warning to the Bishops and the hierarchy of Catholic Church to caution Fr Obimma to leave Fr Mbaka alone else the Holy Spirit and anointing that Fr Mbaka carries will mess him up.‎”

