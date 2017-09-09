Adenugba Appeals To Government, Citizens to perform their environmental duties

The commander for environmental sanitation Alimosho, Igando Ikotun LCDA,Mr Gbenga Adenugba has appealed to the Lagos state government, and its citizens to perform their environmental duties in terms of making sure that their environment is clean ,tidy and free from diseases and infections.

The Local Council Development Area which covers Ikotun,Igando,Isheri,Governor’s road,Abaranje,Obadore,Akesan,Idimu, Iba and Ojo has been trying to implement the newest policy on the environment which bothers on refuse dumping in these strategic places but little or no changes have been visible as these places are still dirty.

In an interview with daily times correspondent,Adenugba said that the Lagos state government should re-introduce the operation ‘red handed’ which was used to apprehend roadside refuse dumpers during Tinubu’s administration in which people caught were taken to court and asked to pay a certain amount of money as fine for being unlawful. He also urged the state government to move the power of the magistrate court at Ikeja for trying environmental cases back to its former location at Igando customary court in order to cover distance barriers as this serves as a great impediment in trying apprehended individuals.

He further stated that citizens should make sure that they pay the people in charge of disposal of refuse because if they are not paid, they will not come for the refuse and when it is abandoned for weeks and there is a heavy downpour during that period, it can lead to blockage of drainage and outbreak of epidemic.

Stating another reason why refuse trucks don’t come for people’s refuse in time, he made it known to the public that before the refuse contained in the truck is offloaded, it usually takes two to three days. Coupled with the fact that people are reluctant to pay them, they become nonchalant in carrying out their duties.

Talking on the issue of lassa fever which is getting rampant by the day, he said that since rats are the major carriers of lassa fever, measures are being put in place to stop the prevalence of rats in the market.

One of the measures being that the Igando and Ikotun markets were sealed few weeks back due to the dirty state of the two markets and was reopened only after the sellers had cleaned the whole market and its surroundings.

Thereafter, they were mandated to always clean the market every Thursday.

Adenugba also advised the general public to quit dumping refuse by the roadside at night because the intervention trucks responsible for packing roadside refuse dropped by the Lagos State Waste Management Agency workers rather known as road sweepers is not there to pick up refuse dumped there by individuals.

He warned that anyone caught will be penalized by the Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Corps, a body responsible for the environmental crimes in the Ikotun Igando LCDA.