Adeleke University holds 3rd Convocation

Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State is set to release 2016 – 2017 academic session graduates known as class of Eagles during its forth coming 3rd Convocation Ceremony for the conferment of the Degrees and Award of prizes which will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at the main campus of the institution along Loogun-Ogberin Road, Ede, Osun State at 10:00am.

In a statement by the Acting Registrar of the University, Mr. Caleb Oyerinde, 250 students will be graduating from the faculties of Arts, Sciences, Basic Medical Sciences, Business and social sciences.According to him, the convocation Guest Speaker will be the President, Morgan State University, Baltimore, U.S.A.

Mr. Ayorinde said that the programmes lined up for the convocation will commence on Thursday, July 13, 2017 with Pre-convocation Lecture to be delivered by Professor N’GomMbare of Morgan State University, Baltimore, U.S.A, unveiling of class of Eagles Project (Eagle Square) which will hold on Friday, July 14, 2017, Thanksgiving service which holds on Saturday at performing Arts Theatre, Adeleke University at 9:00am and Pro-Chancellor’s, dinner Night which will take place at the University cafeteria at 8:00pm the same day.

He explained that Adeleke University is a faith-based University licensed to operate as a Private University by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Universities Commission (NUC) on March 6, 2011.

According to him, The University’s vision of “Excelling in high quality teaching, research and innovative learning with capacity to compete globally” is reinforced in its mission statement of “The Pursuit of truth and preservation of knowledge through high-quality, general professional and vocational education towards preparing people for dedicated service to humanity”, and concretized on during force that is encapsulated in the motto of “Education, Excellence and Character”.

He noted that, within a span of five years, the University has expended in leaps and bounds leading most of its contemporaries in a number of areas which include; infrastructural development, quality teaching and learning, innovative research and staff welfare.