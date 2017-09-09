Adefarasin gifts TD Jakes Nigeria Our Heritage grand book

Christian minister, author and televangelist, Paul Adefarasin has gifted to a renowned pastor, author and filmmaker, Bishop TD Jakes, the Nigeria Our Heritage (NOH) grand book; a unique national souvenir conceived and produced by the Publisher of Daily Times, Mr Fidelis Anosike.

The grand book was presented to the Bishop by the wife of Paul Adefarasin, Ifeanyi Adefarasin, following the Bishop’s first visit back to Nigeria since the discovery of his roots traced to Nigeria.

The grand book titled “Publication of Nigeria: Our Heritage Book (National Souvenir)” has been termed as a unique souvenir from Nigeria to the outside world.

Nigeria’s minister of information and culture had described the book as a delight. He said “Going through the pictures, every page of this Grand Book is a delight. Every page of it is part of our history and what defines us as a unique country. As a matter of fact, you are not going to recognize some of these places are even in Nigeria.

“That’s why I think there can be no greater gift from Nigeria to the outside world or ourselves than this Grand Book. We will strive as much as possible, at least in our ministry, to make this the official gift. We will try and persuade the Presidency to also make this their official gift,” The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed also said during a signing ceremony in Abuja recently.