Adamawa APC calls for Aisha’s immediate sack

Reactions have continued to trail Minister for Women Affairs Aisha Jummai Alhassan’s BBC Hausa interview declaring her support for Aminu Abubakar’s presidential campaign come 2019.

Adamawa State Working Committee of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) call for the immediate sack the minister as she has clearly indicated where her loyality lies.

The party Vice Chairman Northern Zone Muhhamed Abdullahi and the organising Secretary Ahmed Lawal described the minister as a clog in the wheel of progress of the APC government.

Abdullahi said that its unfortunate for a serving Minister under Buhari to heat up the polity when the APC led government is working hard to deliver on its campaign promises.

Similarly, the Director General Atiku Support Group, Hon. Mark Wosi argued that President Buhari knows where Alhassan’s loyalty lies before appointing her into his cabinet.

He urged Nigerians not to make an issue out of nothing

Meanwhile the former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar has accused the
APC leadership for sidelining him and not holding regular meetings as prescribed by the party constitution during a Hausa BBC program.

