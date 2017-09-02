ACOMORAN Challenges FG on youths employment, growth of economy

The recently concluded 15th Annual National Conference on Transport,

held in Sokoto,

, may have revealed the potentials ofcommercial cycle and tricycle riding and a possible avenue, capable ofpulling Nigeria out of its economic predicament.

Daily Times can recall that on assumption of office President

Mohammedu Buhari, has declared state of emergency in the

transportation industry, as it has the potentials to create employment

opportunities for the teeming Nigerian youths, with the remodeling of

the railway systems and the recommendation of bicycle riding to

decongest the roads in the recently concluded National Council on

Transportation NCT annual conference.

In a memorandum presented by the National Chairman of Amalgamated

Commercial Motorcycle owners and riders Association of Nigeria

(ACOMORA) Alhaji Mohammad Sani Hassan during the conference, the

association canvassed for proper government adoption of the system as

a formal means of transportation, just as it revealed that over 20

million Nigerians survives the economic hardship through the means.

According to Alhaji Sani Hassan, the association under his leadership,

is embarking in nationwide transformation of the system to stamp out

criminal elements who hide under its association to perpetrate evil in

the society.

His words, “this association though has its challenges of some

restrictions and banning by state Government for the use of tricycle

and motorcycle but we have been trying to over come and survive it

which we believe is a progress as millions of our members have

identifies with the system”.

While presenting his memorandum to the transport policy making body

consisting of all the transportation stakeholders in Nigeria,

recommended that in addition to the Federal Government formalizing the

tricycle and motorcycle as a formal means of transportation also

requests that its membership should be made to use automated

registration for easy identification of its members for improves

security network. It further advised the Federal ministry of

transportation, to empower the union to carry out a census to that

effect.

ACOMORAN, that job creation and employment opportunities remains a

priority to help alleviate the lives of the teeming youths who survive

through the means. Therefore request for Federal Government assisted

loans from the international communities to help empower those who

cannot afford the motorcycle.

Also in its prayers is the call for the State Governors to embark on

creating motorcycle lanes to cub collision its members experience

often and also to reduce motility rate emanating from such unwarranted

collations.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Sani Hassan, has said that ACOMORAN never had a

splinter group or ever been divided since existence thereby urging the

general public to desist from transacting business with any group or

group of persons extorting money from unsuspecting riders and the

general public.

In his resolve, those parading themselves as representatives of the

Amalgamated union of tricycle and motorcycle riders do such to their

own detriment as the law will soon catch up with them.

He stated that the association may have had one issues or the other

with its among its members but is always resolved amicably and never

escalated to the level of disintegration. “please I as the national

Chairman, new nothing like that and we have always admits new members

who wishes to join. we can also say here unequivocally that over 15

million members out of 20 million members, have received empowerment

programme since inception and under our leadership so more members are

being registered as this is the only association they know”.