ACOMORAN Challenges FG on youths employment, growth of economy

The recently concluded 15th Annual National Conference on Transport,
held in Sokoto,
commercial cycle and tricycle riding and a possible avenue, capable of
pulling Nigeria out of its economic predicament.
Daily Times can recall that on assumption of office President
Mohammedu Buhari, has declared state of emergency in the
transportation industry, as it has the potentials to create employment
opportunities for the teeming Nigerian youths, with the remodeling of
the railway systems and the recommendation of bicycle riding to
decongest the roads in the recently concluded National Council on
Transportation NCT annual conference.
In a memorandum presented by the National Chairman of Amalgamated
Commercial Motorcycle owners and riders Association of Nigeria
(ACOMORA) Alhaji Mohammad Sani Hassan during the conference, the
association canvassed for proper government adoption of the system as
a formal means of transportation, just as it revealed that over 20
million Nigerians survives the economic hardship through the means.
According to Alhaji Sani Hassan, the association under his leadership,
is embarking in nationwide transformation of the system to stamp out
criminal elements who hide under its association to perpetrate evil in
the society.
His words, “this association though has its challenges of some
restrictions and banning by state Government for the use of tricycle
and motorcycle but we have been trying to over come and survive it
which we believe is a progress as millions of our members have
identifies with the system”.
While presenting his memorandum to the transport policy making body
consisting of all the transportation stakeholders in Nigeria,
recommended that in addition to the Federal Government formalizing the
tricycle and motorcycle as a formal means of transportation also
requests that its membership should be made to use automated
registration for easy identification of its members for improves
security network. It further advised the Federal ministry of
transportation, to empower the union to carry out a census to that
effect.
ACOMORAN, that job creation and employment opportunities remains a
priority to help alleviate the lives of the teeming youths who survive
through the means. Therefore request for Federal Government assisted
loans from the international communities to help empower those who
cannot afford the motorcycle.
Also in its prayers is the call for the State Governors to embark on
creating motorcycle lanes to cub collision its members experience
often and also to reduce motility rate emanating from such unwarranted
collations.
Meanwhile, Alhaji Sani Hassan, has said that ACOMORAN never had a
splinter group or ever been divided since existence thereby urging the
general public to desist from transacting business with any group or
group of persons extorting money from unsuspecting riders and the
general public.
In his resolve, those parading themselves as representatives of the
Amalgamated union of tricycle and motorcycle riders do such to their
own detriment as the law will soon catch up with them.
He stated that the association may have had one issues or the other
with its among its members but is always resolved amicably and never
escalated to the level of disintegration. “please I as the national
Chairman, new nothing like that and we have always admits new members
who wishes to join. we can also say here unequivocally that over 15
million members out of 20 million members, have received empowerment
programme since inception and under our leadership so more members are
being registered as this is the only association they know”.