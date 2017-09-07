Access Bank, HACEY, others join forces against sexual violence

Access bank in furtherance of its corporate social responsibility and in partnership with Hacey health Initiative ,Stars Foundation Girl Award and EMpower on Wednesday launched a single purpose platform called Salvus.

The innovation is developed to tackle the increasing menace of sexual violence in the society.The Salvus platform hosts a database of sexual violence support service providers that victims can connect to and receive the support they need.

According to the bank, Salvus is a web-based platform developed to facilitate safe and confidential reporting of sexual violence incidents and provide access to available comprehensive support service and relevant information.

During a symposium which held at the Access Bank Head Office, themed ‘Building conversations around preventing and responding to sexual violence,’Director of gender Development Program at Hacey, Ms.Rhoda Rhobinson,said the platform was designed to support community dialogue and social services whilst ensuring the acceptance and full integration of victims and survivors.

Salvus is made to enable victims and survivors of sexual violence get access to medical and psychological help. “We have worked with different civil society and government agencies to ensure that this solution does not just combat sexual violence today, but remains sustainable to ensure this is not just a one-time solution. It is a dream come true,” she stated.

Other panel discussants at the symposium include Mrs. Olubukola Salami, Director, Office of Public Defender, Lagos State, Mrs. Itoro Anaba, Executive Director, Mirabel Center, Mrs. Ada Agina-Ude, Executive Director, Gender and Development Agenda and Mr. Paul Ojajuni of the Hacey Health Initiative.

In 2016, Access Bank, through its employee volunteering scheme partnered with the Domestic & Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), to organize various activities aimed at creating awareness on domestic and sexual violence.

Some of the highlights include school sensitization programs across three educational districts in Lagos State as well as a stakeholders’ forum titled “It’s on you and i to end violence against women and children”. This is in line with the Bank’s commitment to drive Women empowerment and Gender equality across the country.