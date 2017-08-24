Abuja Metro Rail Ready By December

Contractors handling the project say the Abuja metro rail will be test-run by November and commissioned for public usage in December.

If you live in Abuja, you should be getting ready for fast metro rail to ferry you across the city beginning from December this year.

The contractor building the railway, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) confirmed that the phase one of Abuja Rail Mass Transit Project will be commissioned by December.

The Project Manager, Mr Kong Tao, said this while addressing newsmen who were on tour of the site at Idu, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Tao said that the rail transit, which cost 823 million dollars, about 299 billion, consisted of lots 1A and 3, covering 45km with 12 designed passengers’ stations.

“The rail linked the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to the Central Business District.

“The line of the rail mass transit is double-track line of right side running, and standard-gauge is 1435mm.

“Work on the large-scale project is going on smoothly,” he said.

According to him, it will be test-run by November and will be commissioned for public usage in December.

The project, after completion, would generate employment and boost the commercial activities of the host communities.

“Abuja rail mass transit project is bound to accelerate the growth of national economy.

“The realisation of this large- scale project will definitely deliver much benefits to the general public, such as better investment environment.

“It will also enhance better living condition, more employment, land value enhancement, energy saving and greater social responsibility,” Tao explained.