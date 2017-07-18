Abia Speaker denies involvement in shooting of FRSC officials

Abia State House of Assembly Speaker, Barr Chikwendu Kanu says, he did not authorize any of his details to shoot any Federal Road Safety Corp,( FRSC) officials in the state.

This came even as he had in strong terms condemned the incident involving his wife and the FRSC officials last Saturday.

In a press conference in his house, Barr Chikwendu disclosed that he received a distress call through his junior brother about the incident, stating that it was his brother who attended to the matter that happened around Arungwa junction and not him.

He disclosed that though his village is close to the area where the incident happened, that he was not there in person as he never stays in the village, stating “I did not do that”.

According to him, information available to him indicates that his wife did not join any security details in beating the FRSC officials.

He said, “I strongly condemn any overzealousness on the part of any security officer, be it the police, army, navy, and so on”.

He described as shocking the newspaper report “that I ordered the details to shoot. I don’t have the authority to do so and cannot tolerate it”.

He said he was unaware that there were any shootings, stating that the police was investigating the incident, while the police officers involved are currently helping the police in their investigation.

It would be recalled that a national daily newspaper (not Daily Times) had reported that the wife of the Speaker had an issue with the FRSC while on her way to Aba last Saturday in which an FRSC official was shot.