Abia First Lady builds, commissions market stall, borehole for community

The wife of the Governor of Abia State, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu yesterday commissioned new market stalls and a borehole built by her for Amaise Ukpakiri in Obingwa Local government Area with a call on the people to key into the governor’s vision to be productive and improve their personal income as well as the state economy.

Mrs. Ikpeazu gave the charge at Ukpakiri Primary School venue of the ceremony after cutting the tapes as part of the events marking the 2017 August meeting of the women of Ukpakiri, and urged the women to focus their energy on carrying out complimentary projects that would

help their community.

She pledged to embark on more infrastructural projects in other communities across the state so that the presence of government will be felt.

The first lady stated that the market and borehole will help rural women display their local wares and promote trade, reiterating that women August meetings have shifted from being an annual jamboree to becoming a focused period for discussions and implementation of development projects.

Speaking the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs Dr. Mrs. Nnenna Chikezie encouraged the women of Ukpakiri to develop themselves in areas that will make them relevant and professional, urging them to take advantage of the health lectures they received to improve on their health status.

In their separate speeches, the Chairman, Obingwa LGA, Mr. Hanson Amaechi and the chairman of the occasion Prince Nwabiaraije Eneogwe described the present administration of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu as public oriented with notable achievements and called on all to give him their maximum support.

In their remarks the traditional ruler of Abayi Ancient kingdom Eze Nwabiaraije Eneogwe and the Chairlady, Planning Committee of Amaise Women Conference Mrs. Ngozi Ijeoma extolled the virtues of the wife of the governor over her giant strides, humanitarian disposition and provision of dividends of democracy through the provision of market stalls and boreholes.