Abia community holds Okika Festival, pledges to make it tourist attraction

Four years to its retirement ceremony, the Okezie Age Grade of Agboji Community of Abiriba, Abia State has held the age grades’ mandatory Okika ceremony.

The Okika ceremony is very unique to the Agboji Abiriba community only as a preparation for the retirement ceremony of any age grade in the area in the next four years.

The occasion which was held on Thursday also called Ugwu Okagwo (the hill of Okagwo community) is used by the community to showcase their hunters’ skill as well as time to publicly expose evil doers in the community.

According to the traditional ruler of brother community, also in Abiriba, the Alaoke of Ihungwu Amaeke Abiriba, Eze U. O. Ukiwe, the occasion is always a big day for the Agboji community in Abiriba and celebrated by any age grade or coming of age in the next four years.

This festival, he said belongs to the Agboji community only, being one of the three communities of Abiriba. While after the celebration, the age grade will retire in the next four years.

He used the occasion to advice members of the community be clean from bad habits as they will be exposed during the festival.

He advised government at all levels to tap into the culture and make the festival a tourist attraction.

A member of the celebrating Okezie Age Grade and member representing Aba North and South in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Ossy Prestige added that it was a “symbol of the fact that you are getting to the (traditional) retirement age”.

“It is unique to Agboji Abiriba community and it comes with developmental projects from the age grade”.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Elder Ifeanyi Agbai, the occasion is also used to expose ills of the society while the member representing Aba Central in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Abraham Oba and a son of Amaeke Abiriba advised that since culture was not a thing of today, such cultures as Okika festival should be sustained “as it unites the community and brings home, members of the community” in diaspora.

The Chairman, Ohafia LGA, Hon. John Eke described the festival as one that is good and aimed at exposing evils in the society “and bring shame to people for them to repent”.

Ahe added “if evil is not exposed and allowed to continue, it will destroy the society. This kind of culture should be encouraged as when exposed, people would learn and will desist from doing evil”.

He said the council area will collaborate with the community in the area of development as directed by the state governor.

In his speech during the occasion, the Deputy Governor of the state, Rt. HON. Ude Oko Chukwu described culture a good thing that teaches morals and highlighted the disposition of the state government towards the Agboji Abiriba community in particular and the Abiria in general.

Traditional rulers present at the occasion include the paramount ruler of Abiriba ancient kingdom, the Enachioken of Abiriba, HRM, Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu IV.

The occasion featured traditional dances and mini epic plays as well as men dressed in women attire who actually names the evil doers in the Agboji community.

Sunday Nwakanma, Umuahia