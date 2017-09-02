Abdusalami urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari’s full recovery

A former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to pray for full recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him pilot the affairs of the country.

Abdulsalami made the call after the Eid prayer in Minna on Friday.

He enjoined Nigerians, especially Muslims, to take advantage of Eid-el-Kabir to pray for Buhari’s quick and full recovery.

“I call on Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful to use the opportunity of the Sallah to pray for the quick and full recovery of our president,’’ he said.

He advised Nigerians to continue to live in peace with one another irrespective of tribe and religion as no meaningful development would be achieved in a society without peace.

The former head of state also prayed for all “our leaders to lead us a right”.

Also, Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, appealed to the people of the state to be patient with his administration as government was doing everything possible to fulfil its campaign promises.

Bello, represented by Alhaji Ahmed Guni, Speaker of the House of Assembly, urged the people to be law abiding toward the development of the state.

Abdulsalami was Nigeria’s Head of State from June 8, 1998 to May 29, 1999.