9mobile confirms network disruption

*Attributes it to data centre challenge

Following complaints by 9mobile subscribers over poor and non-existing network services for about seven days in Lagos and environs, the Emerging Market Telecommunications Services Ltd.,(EMTS) trading as 9mobile, confirmed distruption to its services.

The Vice President, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Mr. Ibrahim Dikko disclosed this in a statement in Lagos and made available to The Daily Times.

He said,“We would like to inform the public on network outage in one of our data centres, which resulted in service disruption.

“We are aware that subscribers may be experiencing some disruption with voice, Short Message Service (SMS) and data services due to this technical issue.”

“Our technical teams are currently working assiduously to resolve the issue within the shortest possible time.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconveniences this may have caused our subscribers and we thank them for their patience and understanding,” he said.

It would be recalled that The Daily Times had reported that the operator, which had been challenged by debt overhang of $1.2bn owed to a consortium of banks, including Access Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank, etc, even following the intervention of the Nigerian Communication Commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria, which saved it from total collapse, was still contending with a number of issues, such as large migration of its customers to other service providers and finance.

Observers say that unless the telecom firm becomes more decisive in its operations, it would find it more challenging to remain competitive in the sector.

Tony Nwakaegho