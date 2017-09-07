7 men arraigned for allegedly stealing diesel from Afe Babalola University

Seven men of between ages 21 and 65 were on Thursday docked at an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing diesel valued at N600,000, property of Afe Babalola University.

The accused — Lateef Taiwo, 50; Akinola Philip, 65; Kunle Moruf, 50; Musa Sodiq, 23; Joshua Akinola, 45; Ibrahim Mustapha, 21; and Ayodeji Ayeye, 39 — are facing a charge of theft.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against them.

But Police Prosecutor Caleb Leranmo said the men committed the offence on Sept. 1 at 4.00 p.m. at Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti.

Leranmo, an inspector, alleged that the accused stole 3, 636 litres of diesel valued at N600, 000, property of the university, an offence which contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and assemble witnesses.

Counsel to the Ist, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th accused — Mr Ayokunle Okunade and Mr Emmanuel Sunmonu and the counsel to the 7th accused, Mr Emmanuel Adedeji — urged the court to grant them bail, promising they will not jump bail.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye granted them bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with two sureties each in like amount.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 4 for hearing.‎ (NAN)