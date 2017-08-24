68 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender To Army

More Boko Haram members are abandoning the pursuit for an Islamic State and an end to Western education in northeast Nigeria

The Nigerian Army is once again reminding suspected Boko Haram terrorists why

Troops have heightened operations after the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo asked Service Chiefs to return to the Command Centre in Borno State.

Now, 68 Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to troops of Operation Lafia Dole within the last 3 weeks.

The Nigerian Army said the feat was as a result of intensified onslaught against terrorists through coordinated air and artillery bombardments of the insurgents across the northeast.

A statement by the spokesman for troops in the operation, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, emphasised that the bombardments were backed by long range patrols and ambushes targeted at preventing fleeing terrorists from escaping.

“These surrendered terrorists also reported that many of the enclaves have become untenable and that life has become unbearable for the Boko Haram terrorists, owing to the blockade emplaced by troops and the sustained bombardments.

“Those who have surrendered and turned a new leaf are currently undergoing rehabilitation and de-radicalisation programmes organised by the Federal Government through Operation Safe Corridor,” he added.