4 UBA workers arrested over N25m bullion van robbery in Delta

The Delta Police Command has confirmed the arrest of four staff of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Asaba main branch, following last Tuesday’s robbery attack on a bullion van along the Benin-Asaba road.

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Asaba.

Aniamaka said that the arrest of the bank workers followed investigation into the bullion van attack which left a policeman fatally wounded and the sum of N25 million carted away.

“The command has arrested one Amina Oyewole, the Cash Management Officer of UBA Branch 1 Asaba, the Chief Security Officer as well as two drivers.

“The suspects were arrested by the Police following an armed robbery attack which occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 5, between Otulu and Ubulu-Okiti, along Asaba/Benin expressway in the state.

“Their arrest followed preliminary investigation into the attack which revealed that, in a bid to cut corners, the bank officials illegally picked seven police officers from different locations yet to be determined to move the money,” Aniamaka said.

He said the bank staff engaged the policemen on an illegal escort for the conveyance of the sum of N25 million from UBA branch in Agbor to Asaba.

He said the officials also did not employ the use of a serviceable secured armored bullion van as required by law in the movement of the money.

The spokesperson said an earlier request for escort men was turned down by the Operations Department of the command because the bank did not have serviceable bullion van needed for such operation.

He said that during the attack, one of the police escorts was fatally wounded by the armed robbers who also succeeded in carting away the N25 million in a Honda Pilot Jeep and a Toyota Corolla.

“The command warns that henceforth banks requiring police escort must adhere to laid down regulations on special escort especially during the Ember Months.

“The command reassures members of the public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the fleeing armed robbers are apprehended and brought to book,” he said. (NAN)