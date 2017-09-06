4 market women die in Plateau flood

The bodies of four market women were found dead on Tuesday in an over flooded river in Bokkos Local Government Area Plateau state as a result of flood.

The dead bodies were picked at different locations in the river stretching between Butura Kampani and Butura Gida villages of Bokkos.

Yesterday, one unidentified body was reportedly found at a place called Tash in Butura Gida village.

Two women were also found floating on the water near the same location at a place called Walshak.

They were later identified to be market women from Monguna village, South West of Bokkos town.

It was however not clear what might have happened to them.

They were however suspected to have drowned in the river which over flooded its banks following the recent prolonged rains.

The women were discovered in the cause of searching for a teenage labourer’s body who was said to have falling into the river while trying to cross over.

He had drowned near Butura Vet in Bokkos after allegedly insisting on crossing the river which was filled to the brim.

His body was however found near Government Girls College, Bokkos after days of search.

Authorities have not issued any statement on the incident claiming that the agency responsible is yet to get to the area to ascertain Issues first hand.

When our correspondent approached the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Hassan Barde, he decried lack of funding militating against quick response by the Agency to issues such as the flood situation.

Mr. Barde said SEMA is yet to visit the scene of the disaster because the agency is underfunded hence cannot mobilise to the scene.

He called on government to prioritise SEMA in its budget, because of the sensitive role it play.