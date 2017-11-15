3,000 women in Delta get empowerment for food security

As part of deliberate efforts aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the Senior Ifeanyi Okowa’s “Prosperity for All Deltans” vision in the state and thus enhance the drive for food security, over 3,000 women in Ughelli North and South Local Government Areas of the State were recently empowered to go into full scale agricultural production.

The programme with the theme, “Empowering Women Cooks and Farmers against Poverty through Agriculture.” It was gathered, was at the behest of the Executive Assistant to the State Governor on Beautification, Olorogun Grace Aghoghovbia who was the chief convener of the event.

Speaking at the event, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Rt. Hon. Festus Ovie Agas while underscoring the import of agriculture in the contemporary global economic trends, enjoined women in the state to embrace agriculture which he described as the greatest catalyst to overcoming poverty.

Represented by his wife, Kevwe Agas, the SSG noted that the administration of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is irrevocably committed to its vision of ensuring un-relented Prosperity For All Deltans, but remarked that Deltans have greater role to play in sustaining the vision by becoming hardworking, particularly and in relation to agriculture.

He said Agriculture has over the years proven to be the main stay of any economy and hence, it must be revamped in order to enhance food sufficiency and security and thus, revitalize the nation’s economy.

In her key note address, the Chief convener of the event in the area and Executive Assistant to the state Governor on beautification, Olorogun (Mrs.) Grace Aghoghovbia called on women in the state to rise up to the challenge of embracing the current agricultural revolution across the country by coming the major players in that sector.

She said, “The Accelerated Agricultural Practice in the SMART Agenda vision of the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration is all about food security and wealth creation and we must be major players in this regard because at the rat our population is growing, if we do not abandon idleness, looking for who to give us free money, we would one day start to each other.

“This is a clarion call to wake up and see how the Lord will bless the works of our hand as we embrace farming and the hard work that goes along with it”.

High point of the event that was also attended by the State Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun David Edevbie, the Executive Secretary, Delta Stat Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (DSMSMEDA), Mrs. Shimite Bello, former Commissioner for Lands, Chief Fred Majemite, along others was the presentation of agricultural seeds and tools to the women.

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba