23 ships discharging petroleum products in Lagos

Twenty three ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

The NPA said the ships were also discharging buck wheat, steel products, general cargo, petrol, containers, Brazilian cane, diesel, bulk corn and bulk fertiliser.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 31 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive in Lagos ports between Friday and Aug. 19.

It said that the expected ships would bring general cargoes, bulk fertiliser, buck wheat, diesel, lubrication oil, containers, bulk sugar and petrol.

The NPA said 12 ships had arrived at the ports and were waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, base oil, buck wheat and petrol.