22 die, 152 injured in Ogun road crashes during Sallah break

At least 22 people died while 152 others sustained injuries in 74 road crashes in Ogun during the last Sallah holidays, the state road safety authority has said.

Seni Ogunyemi, Commander, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota that 174 people and 43 vehicles were involved in the road crashes.

He said that 31 cases were recorded for commercial motorcyclists during which four persons died while 44 others were injured.

”Gov. Ibikunle Amosun is not happy over the high rate of accident during the festive period.

“He, therefore, directed that TRACE should prevent a repeat of such sad occurrence in the state,” he said. (NAN)