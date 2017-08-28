21 New Oyo Obas Receive Staff Of Office

Olubadan of Ibadan land will now be the Imperial Majesty as the Oyo state government elevates 21 baales and high chiefs into the obas – royal majesty class.

Twenty-one newly elevated High Chiefs and Baales in Oyo State received beaded crowns and staff of office at the ancient Mapo Hall in Ibadan on Sunday.

The newly elevated Obas passed through spiritual rites and proceeded to receive their staff of office from Gov. Abiola Ajimobi.

Among the newly crowned kings were former Ibadan High Chiefs, Oba Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakunleyin, the Balogun of Ibadan land, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, the Osi–Balogun and Oba Eddy Oyewole, the Ashipa-Olubadan.

Others included Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, the Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Lateef Adebimpe, the Ashipa-Balogun, Oba Amidu Ajibade, the Ekarun of Ibadan and Oba Kolawole Adegbola, the Ekarun Balogun.

Speaking at the occasion, Ajimobi said the elevation was not to change the history, culture and tradition of Ibadan land but to consolidate and elevate the Olubadan and members of his council.

“We are elevating the Olubadan and promoting the Olubadan-in-Council members without altering the Olubadan succession arrangement.

“We will never disparage nor relegate the status of the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“What we have done is an elevation of the Olubadan to Imperial Majesty and members of the Olubadan-in-Council to His Royal Majesties,” he said.

The governor said the review of the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration was effected as a result of the several requests for its review to allow the traditional rulers to compete favourably with others.

He said that government had received requests for the review from the Ibadan Council of Elders, Central Council of Ibadan Idigenes and prominent individuals like Chief Theophilus Akinyele and the late High Chief Omowaye Kuye.

“Many states have done it. There are 52 in Lagos, and Ibadan, which was known as the headquarters of the South-West, has only a king.

“We will not fight the Olubadan as it is being touted.

“Olubadan remains the paramount ruler of Ibadan. He remains the consenting and prescribed authority for Ibadan land.

“Let me inform you that this administration adhered strictly to due process and the provisions of the law in arriving at the elevation.

“I also want to state that we have achieved this without any legal impediment,” Ajimobi said.