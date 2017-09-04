2017 varsity cut-off mark: Stakeholders flay JAMB, policy makers

.Says Nigeria not ripe for liberalised admission process

The dust raised by the pegging of admission cut-off mark to 120 for universities in the country has continued to dominate public discourse as stakeholders in the education sector have faulted the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the policy makers on the issue, saying that the decision has greatly undermined the standards of Nigeria’s education.

Former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, while criticising the decision to reduce the cut-off mark for admission into universities to 120, described it as running a race from top to bottom, saying the examination body has outlived the purpose for which it was established.

Ezekwesili told newsmen in Abuja that rather than conduct entrance examination for university admission, JAMB should only play a regulatory role while universities are granted autonomy to conduct their entrance examinations to determine the quality of students they want to admit.

She said: “I will say no and there has to be much more intensity in determining what the qualification attribute should be and once we do that, it will set us way back to early child education.

“When I see society screaming about this cut-off mark they have done, I say you are wasting tears on a symptom.

“You need to go to the root of the problem and that means we need to go back to the first phase in education, which is early child care, basic education and secondary education which ultimately determine the readiness of our children to university education.”

She further explained that the idea of establishing JAMB was that in a federal system, the government wanted to find a means of equalising standards to ensure that you set the bar in a way that brings in everybody.

According to her, “What you then have to look at is, does it continue to be relevant as a standard setting mechanism to actually determine who gets to what university and how? I would say not anymore”.

Meanwhile, the management of Bayero University, Kano has kicked against the decision of JAMB to peg the cut off

mark at 120, saying it is not bound by such decision.

Briefing newsmen in Kano, the Director Public Affairs of Bayero University, Kano Malam Ahmad Shehu, said that the university’s senate pegged 180 marks as minimum cut-off after comprehensive evaluation of the minimum recommendation set by JAMB.

Ahmed further revealed that BUK’s cut-off marks has always fallen between 200 and 180, saying the new scheme will not in any form affect standard.

In a related development, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, threatened to call for the scrapping of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) if it failed to reverse the low cut-off points for admission into universities and polytechnics.

NANS National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor, who issued a statement to newsmen in Enugu, said if the demand of the association was not met in reasonable time, it would call for the scrapping of JAMB.

He said: “Conclusively, NANS will not hesitate to call for the scrapping of JAMB if the decision is not withdrawn without further delay.

“NANS sees this as a means of further degrading the level of the already falling and failing academic performance and excellence in Nigerian institutions. In lieu of this, NANS under the able leadership of the proactive NANS President is calling on JAMB to reverse this inimical act without further delay or face the anger of Nigerian students’’.

Not a few stakeholders are pointing accusing fingers on private universities as having orchestrated the low cut off mark following abysmal low student enrolment into their institutions in the country.

A data collated by The Daily Times from the spokesperson of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, showed that most private universities already had their minimum cut-off marks set at 120, even before the decision by the board and other stakeholders involved in tertiary education (including private and public polytechnics and colleges of education) nationwide.

JAMB which claimed it released the data following the outcry by several Nigerians and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) that it was lowering standards in the tertiary education sector by setting 120 as the minimum entry mark for admission into universities, representing 30 per cent of the total score of 400, should not be blamed for the stalemate.

A review of the information provided by JAMB showed that of the 293 tertiary institutions in the country, only five universities – University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), University of Ibadan (UI), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, University of Lagos (Unilag) and University of Benin (Uniben) – pegged their minimum cut-off marks at 200 (50 per cent out of a total score of 400), while only the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, among the entire tertiary institutions set 190 (47.5 per cent) as its cut-off mark.

Also, the data showed that 27 other universities – private and public – pegged their minimum cut-off marks at 180 (45 per cent); 22 private universities fixed their minimum entry marks at 120, while one has 110 (27.5 per cent) as its cut-off mark.

For instance, most private universities which included Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State; Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State; Caled University, Enugu; Caritas University, Enugu; Fountain University, Oshogbo; Novena University, Delta State; Renaissance University, Enugu; and South-western University, Ogun State, already had 120 as their cut-off mark, respectively.

Others with the same cut-off mark are the Samuel Adegboyega University; Wellspring University, Edo State; Summit University, Kwara; Edwin Clark University, Delta State; Kings University, Osun State; Arthur Jarvis University, Cross River State; Clifford University, Abia State; and Coal City University, Enugu.

Interestingly, in order to attract students, one of the private universities –Tansian University – even lowered its minimum score to 110 – below what was fixed by JAMB. The reason the private universities selected such low cut-off marks, according to Benjamin, was to increase student enrolment in their schools.

“Most students prefer to apply to public universities and that is why they have issues with enrolment.

“One hundred and twenty is not the minimum cut-off mark across board. But it is the one determined by certain universities. A lot of the institutions that took 120 as their cut-off mark are private universities,” Benjamin explained.