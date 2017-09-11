Over 20 million Nigerians now have National ID – NIMC

The Director General/CEO of National Identification Number (NIMC), Engr Aliyu Aziz has affirmed that 21.360 million Nigerians have obtained the National Identity Number (NIN) since the commencement of the programme.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Head of Communications Mr. Loveday Chuks, on Monday in Abuja.

The Director General also said that the commission has plans to setup more enrollment centres across the 36 States of the federation and the FCT, to bring the number of enrollment centres to about 805.

Aziz further said that NIMC has deployed additional enrollment centres, fom the currently active centres in 556 Local Government Areas (LGAs), and is working to activate dormant centres in the remaining 218 LGAs in order to expand enrollment coverage.

He said, “NIMC has registered 21,360, 000 Nigerians into the National Identity Database and issued them the National Identification Number (NIN).

“The Commission has continued to record exponential growth in the population of the database, despite the challenges facing the Commission, even as the country gradually exists rerecession, ” Aziz explained.

The NIMC boss also said that goal of the commision is to register 28 million Nigerians into the database, by the end of December, 2017, disclosing that the Commission had little above seven (7) million NINs in the database when he took over the mantle of leadership in November, 2015.

The Director General stated that is primary target is to continue to ensure that the database is populated before the Commission will commence the enforcement of the mandatory use of the NIN for all identity based transactions.