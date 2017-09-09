Over 20 killed in Plateau renewed attack

About 20 persons have been killed in Ancha village in the Miango area of Plateau state.

Our correspondent also reports that over 10 persons are also believed to be very critically injured.

Survivors who narrated their ordeal to our correspondent indicated that in the early hours of Friday morning they awoke to sounds of sporadic gun fire and rushed out to escape and in the pandemonium, many fell to gun shot fire from unknown gunmen .

This new attack comes at a very unfortunate time, when Plateau was commemorating the 16th Anniversary of the Sept 7th 2001 crisis.

Confirming the attack, the commissioner of Police in Plateau state Peter Ogunyanwo, confirmed the attack describing it as unfortunate promising that the culprits would soon be brought to book

OPSH Media and Information Officer, Capt. Adam Umar said about 18 persons were confirmed dead while heavy security have been deployed to cumb the area and carry out day and night patrols.

However the Commissioner of Police said the attack is a reprisal from the Fulani herdsmen who went on rampage killing innocent people at the dead of the night alleging that a Fulani boy was behead and buried in a shabby river.

The Commissioner said the Fulani boy was reportedly missing and after some days was found dead.

He said “the deceased boy was alleged to have committed mischief and was reported by his father to be missing and later was found dead.

“Fulani herdsmen took laws into their hands went into peoples home at the dead of the night between 12am to 1am killing seven male, six female and six children.

“While five persons are still on admission at Enos hospital, Miango and they are responding to treatment”, the Commissioner Said.