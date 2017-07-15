2 Electrocuted in Kano, KEDCO Denies Negligence

Tragedy occurred as two persons lost their lives at Garu village as a result of electrocution after a high tension wire fell on them.

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Plc (KEDCO) in a press release has extended its condolences to the people of the viillage over the electrocution and death of two of its recidents.

However, the company has denied allegations of negligence on the part of the company in a statement issued by its spokesman, Mohammed Kandi who clarified that the accident had resulted from 11KV High Tension Line (HT) belonging to the State Water Board falling on KEDCO’s Low Tension (LT) Line on 33KV Kwankwaso feeder in the early hours of today.

That the 11KV HT feeder, which snapped and caused the death two people in Garu village, is being managed by Kano State Water board management.

He further disclosed that the 33KV Kwankwaso feeder was out (disconnected) on fault at that hour, but said the LT network became induced and assumed a new voltage level of 11KV.

“We received an information that a HT conductor was on the ground in Garu Village close to Chalawa Water treatment plant. Our sister station Transmission Company immediately switched off supply from All their outgoing feeders for safety reasons.”

“Although Kwankwaso feeder was already off service due to fault but our LT network was induced to 11KV Voltage level thereby resulting in fire outbreak and two residents whose homes were connected to our network were electrocuted as well”